Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the answer keys for the three Year LLB 2023-24. Candidates who took the entrance examination can check the answer keys at www.cee.kerala.gov.in. CEE Kerala LLB -3 year answer key released at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

The entrance examinations for admission to Three Year LLB 2023-24 were held on Sunday, August 13 at various centres in Kerala.

“Complaints regarding the Answer Keys, if any, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram,by post or hand delivery o as to reach the office on or before 18.08.2023, 4.00 PM” reads the official notification.

The fee paid for that inquiry will be refunded if the filed complaint turns out to be genuine.

CEE Kerala LLB -3 year answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the LLB portal

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Answer key tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.