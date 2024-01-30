The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 tomorrow, January 31. Candidates can now apply for the examination up to 11:50 pm on Wednesday on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the deadline was January 24 and it was later extended. CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the revised examination schedule, the examination fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on February 1. Candidates who submit their forms on or before the deadline will be given a chance to rectify any error between February 2 and 4.

Exam city slips for the entrance examination will be released on march 4, and admit cards will be provided through the website on March 7.

The exam is scheduled to take place between March 11 to 28. The duration of the examination is 1 hour and 45 minutes. There will be three shifts; paper timings will be shared with candidates later.

Answer keys of CUET PG will be released on April 4.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024

CUET-PG is a national-leve examination held for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.