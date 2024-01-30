 CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes tomorrow | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes tomorrow

CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Candidates can now apply for the examination up to 11:50 pm on Wednesday on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 tomorrow, January 31. Candidates can now apply for the examination up to 11:50 pm on Wednesday on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the deadline was January 24 and it was later extended.

CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CUET PG 2024: Extended registration window closes tomorrow on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the revised examination schedule, the examination fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm on February 1. Candidates who submit their forms on or before the deadline will be given a chance to rectify any error between February 2 and 4.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Exam city slips for the entrance examination will be released on march 4, and admit cards will be provided through the website on March 7.

The exam is scheduled to take place between March 11 to 28. The duration of the examination is 1 hour and 45 minutes. There will be three shifts; paper timings will be shared with candidates later.

Answer keys of CUET PG will be released on April 4.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024

CUET-PG is a national-leve examination held for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On