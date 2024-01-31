CUET PG 2024 registration ends today

The online application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2024) will end today, January 31. Originally, the application deadline was January 24 and it was later extended. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms till 11:50 pm on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 registration last date today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates can make payment of the examination fee till 11:50 pm on February 1.

As per the revised schedule, the application correction window of CUET PG will open on February 2 and close on February 4.

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28 and the detailed schedule will be published soon. The duration of papers is 1.45 hours and on all exam days, there will be three shifts.

Examination city intimation slips of CUET PG will be released on the website on March 4. Candidates can download their admit cards March 7 onwards.

The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4.

CUET-PG is a conducted for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.