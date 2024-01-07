close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi Police physical test 2024 schedule released at delhipolice.gov.in, notice here

Delhi Police physical test 2024 schedule released at delhipolice.gov.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 08:01 PM IST

Delhi Police releases PE&MT exam schedule for 2024.

The Delhi Police has released the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam schedule on January 7, 2024. Candidates qualified for the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) can check the exam schedule through the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.

Delhi Police physical test 2024 schedule released at delhipolice.gov.in
Delhi Police physical test 2024 schedule released at delhipolice.gov.in

According to the schedule, the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be conducted from January 13 to January 20, 2024.

“The shortlisted candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Delhi Police, i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in for downloading of their Admit Card/e-Admission Certificate for PE &MT. Candidates are also advised to bring their all original documents/certificates (i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/HILL AREA/WPP/NOC OR DISCHARGE BOOK IN CASE OF EX-SERVICEMEN/DEPARTMENTAL AND SPORTS etc.), on the day of their PE&MT along with a set of photocopy of all documents/certificates” reads the official notification.

Notification here

Delhi Police Physical Test 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at delhipolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) admit card link.

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference.

