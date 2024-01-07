Delhi Police physical test 2024 schedule released at delhipolice.gov.in, notice here

The Delhi Police has released the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam schedule on January 7, 2024. Candidates qualified for the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) can check the exam schedule through the official website at delhipolice.gov.in. Delhi Police physical test 2024 schedule released at delhipolice.gov.in

According to the schedule, the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be conducted from January 13 to January 20, 2024.

“The shortlisted candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Delhi Police, i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in for downloading of their Admit Card/e-Admission Certificate for PE &MT. Candidates are also advised to bring their all original documents/certificates (i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/HILL AREA/WPP/NOC OR DISCHARGE BOOK IN CASE OF EX-SERVICEMEN/DEPARTMENTAL AND SPORTS etc.), on the day of their PE&MT along with a set of photocopy of all documents/certificates” reads the official notification.

Delhi Police Physical Test 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at delhipolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) admit card link.

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference.