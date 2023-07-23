EPFO Stenographer exam city slip for stage 1 exam out on recruitment.nta.nic.in

EPFO Steno Exam City Intimation Slip 2023: National Testing Agency has issued exam city intimation slip for the stage 1 examination for the post of Stenographer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Candidates can check and download the EPFO Steno stage 1 exam city slips from recruitment.nta.nic.in. EPFO Stenographer exam city slip released on recruitment.nta.nic.in

EPFO Stenographer group C exam city intimation slip

Candidates can download the document using application number and date of birth.

The exam will be held on August 1 in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled for 8:30 am to 10:40 am and the second shift will take place from 12:30 pm to 2:40 pm.

The exam city slip has been issued to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located and this document can not be treated as admit cards, NTA said.

Admit cards, which will be required on the exam day, will be issued later, it added.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)-2023, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at epfore@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the notification.

