GATE 2025 extended application window closes today, apply without late fee at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025: The extended window to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) without a late fee will close today, October 3. Those who did not apply for the examination previously can submit their forms up to 11:59 pm on gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Previously, the application deadline (without a late fee) was September 26. GATE 2025: Last date today to apply without late fee (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the schedule, GATE 2025 application forms with late fees can be submitted up to October 7.

The application fee is ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹1,800 for all others during the regular window.

SC, ST, PwD and women candidates who apply during October 4 and 7 have to pay ₹1,400. For all others, the fee is ₹2,300 during the window.

A candidate is allowed to apply for a maximum of two test papers.

The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16 at test centres across the country. The exam will be held in two shifts on all days. Admit card release date and other details will be shared later.

To apply for the exam, applicants need a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities. Those who are currently in the third year or above in their undergraduate programmes are also eligible to apply.

Professional certifications approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC that are equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees will also be considered.

GATE 2025 registration: Documents required to apply for the test

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph, as mentioned in the information brochure.

A high-quality image of the candidate’s signature , as mentioned in the information brochure.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must contain the name, date of birth of the candidate and an identification number and the original version of the document will be required on the day of examination for identification.

Apply for GATE 2025 here.