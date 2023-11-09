State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) Haryana will release admit cards for the state-level National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 examination today, November 9. Candidates can download it from the official website of the council, scertharyana.gov.in and on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), bseh.org.in. Haryana NMMS admit card 2023 today on bseh.org.in, scertharyana.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is scheduled for November 19.

To download admit cards, students have to enter Aadhar number and date of birth.

Results of the examination will be sent to schools and shown on the website of SCERT Haryana, as per the exam notification.

How to download Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of BSEH or SCERT Haryana.

Click on Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card link displayed on the home page.

Enter Aadhar number, date of birth and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Haryana NMMSS 2023 exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

The examination will have questions on mental ability and scholastic ability of candidates. For more information, candidates can check the official website of BSEH or SCERT.