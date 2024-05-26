JEE Advanced 2024 Paper analysis: Students find Paper-2 tougher than Paper-1, check detailed analysis here

IIT Madras organized the JEE Advanced 2024 today, May 26, for admission to the 23 IITs. Notably, the exam was held for two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift began at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm. The exam was held in Computer Based Mode (CBT) JEE Advanced 2024 Paper analysis: Check students' reaction to Paper 1 and Paper 2 held on May 26. (Deepak Gupta/HT file image)

Now, how were both the papers in terms of difficulty? In this article, we will look at what students said about the papers as shared by Ramesh Batlish, managing partner of FIITJEE Noida Centres.

Students’ reaction to Paper 1:

Moderate to Difficult level: Students found the overall level of Paper-1 Moderate to Difficult level but not easy.

Students have reported Maths was Easy to Moderate, Chemistry was Moderate, but Physics was relatively difficult.

Chemistry was not balanced as more weightage was given to Organic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had a few questions that were directly from NCERT. Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters on Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure& Thermodynamics. In Organic Chemistry, questions were mostly asked about Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, and Oxygen-containing Compounds, some named reactions were also asked. Mixed-concept questions were asked. This section was reported as Moderate as per students.

In Physics, more weightage was given to chapters like Kinematics, Rotational Motion, Kinetic Theory of Gases, Modern Physics, Capacitors, Current Electricity, Optics, Electrostatics, and Electromagnetic Induction. Overall Physics was reported as tough as compared to the other two subjects as per students. This was a Balanced Section as per students.

Mathematics was Easy to Moderate as per students. There were questions from Functions, Limits, Definite Integrals, Matrices, Statistics & Probability. Some good questions were asked from chapters on Permutation & Combination, Probability, Complex Numbers, 3-D Geometry, Circles, and Ellipse. Some questions were reported as Lengthy.

No mistakes were reported till the filing of the copy as the complete paper is yet to be analyzed.

The total no. of questions in Paper 1 was 51.

The total Marks of Paper-1 was 180 which is the same as last year.

As the Test was Computer students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save, and next to proceed further.

Scribble Pads were given to students during the exam for rough work.

Students’ reaction to Paper 2:

Students found the overall level of paper Moderately Tough. Tougher than Paper 1. A few students have reported Physics and Chemistry were Moderate, but Maths was relatively Tough.

Chemistry was Tricky as per students. Equal weightages given to Organic, Inorganic & Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had a few questions about p-block, Chemical bonding, and Coordination compounds which were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered Electrochemistry, Ionic & Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry & Surface Chemistry. In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Aldehyde & Ketones, Polymers, Biomolecules, and Mixed concepts questions were asked. Qualitative Analysis was asked in Comprehension-based type questions. This section was reported as Moderate as per students.

In Physics , questions were asked from Chapters on Waves & Sound, Ray &Wave Optics, Fluids, EM Waves, Thermodynamics, Modern Physics had more weightage, Kinematics, Gravitation & Electrostatics. Overall, Physics was Moderately Tough as per students. Students felt this section was not balanced. Some questions had tricky & Lengthy calculations.

Mathematics was the Toughest as per students. There were questions from Functions, Limits, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integrals, Area under Curve, Inverse Trigonometric functions, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Circle, Parabola, Quadratic Equations, Permutation & Combination and Probability. Students felt this section was the Toughest.

No mistakes were reported till the filing of the copy as the complete paper is yet to be analyzed.

The total no. of questions in Paper 1 was 51.

The total Marks for Paper-2 was 180 which is the same as last year.

As the Test was Computer students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save, and next to proceed further.

Scribble Pads were given to students during the exam for rough work.

