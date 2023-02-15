Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 session 2 application link now available on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 session 2 application link now available on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Published on Feb 15, 2023 03:50 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 session 2 application forms are now available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

JEE Main 2023: The link to register for JEE Main 2023 session 2 has been activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in. In the notification for JEE Main session 2, National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the application process will begin on February 14. However, it started on February 15 instead. Candidates can submit their forms up to March 12, 9 pm and. The exam fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm. JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration live updates.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course,” NTA said.

The second session of JEE Main will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Reserved dates for session 2 are April 13 and 15.

While both fresh and existing candidates can apply for session 2, those who took the first session do not need to register again. They can directly submit forms.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees,” NTA said.

The agency has also issued a strict warning that candidates should not fill more than one application form.

“Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” the agency said.

