JEE Main 2024 Registration: Documents to keep ready

National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 will be held in two sessions in January-February and in April next years.

The application process will begin in due course of time on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The detailed notification and information bulletin will be released on the same website before registrations begin.

Before the process begins, have a look at the list of documents required to apply for the exam. This list is based on last year's information.

Scanned photograph (After applying, save a copy of the photo for future uses.

Scanned image of your signature (save a copy)

PwD certificate, if applicable.

Category certificate, if applicable.

Here are some general instructions given by the NTA:

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white. On the photo, 80 per cent of the face, including ears, should be visible. Do not wear mask. Take the photo against a white background.

Photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format only.

Size of photo: Between 10 kb to 200 kb.

Size of signature: 4 kb to 30 kb.

Size of the scanned copy of the category and/or PwD certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc): Between 50kb to 300kb and in PDF format.

If it is found at any time that the candidate has used/uploaded the photograph, signature, and certificate(s) of someone else or has tampered his/her admit card/result/scorecard, these acts will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) Practice, NTA said.

