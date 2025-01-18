JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for January 22, 23 and 24 exam dates out, here's how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for January 22, 23 and 24 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination for these exam dates can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Admit Card News 2025 Live Updates JEE Main Admit Card 2025 released, here's how to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main 2025 examination will be held in 13 languages. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch and B.Planning). The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025 for Paper 2. The exam for Paper 1 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The examination will be held in both online and offline mode.

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.