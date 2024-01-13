JEE Mains session 1 exam city slips out for one paper, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slip for the BArch/BPlanning paper of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024. Candidates who have registered for JEE Mains session 1 can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in and download it. JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam city slip, admit card live updates JEE Mains session 1 exam city slip out for one paper on jeemain.nta.ac.in (PTI)

The first session of JEE Main will begin on January 24.

Candidates should know that the exam city slip is different from admit cards. This slip only mentions the name of the city in which their exam centres will be located.

NTA will issue admit cards of JEE Mains session 1 in phases, exactly three days ahead of each exam date. In admit cards, date and time of the paper, reporting time, exam centre name and address, exam day guidelines, etc. will be mentioned.

Direct link to download JEE main session 1 exam city slip

To download the document, candidates have to use application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to download JEE Mains session 1 exam city slip

Go to the NTA JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open pen the session 1 exam city intimation slip download tab.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the slip.