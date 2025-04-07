Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JKCET 2025 Admit Cards released at jkbopee.gov.in, direct link to download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 07, 2025 02:15 PM IST

JKCET 2025 Admit Cards have been released at jkbopee.gov.in. The direct link to download hall tickets is given below. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, JKBOPEE, has released the admit card for JKCET 2025 on Monday, April 7, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

JKCET 2025 Admit Cards have been released at jkbopee.gov.in, Candidates can download hall tickets via the direct link provided here.
JKCET 2025 Admit Cards have been released at jkbopee.gov.in, Candidates can download hall tickets via the direct link provided here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter details like Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download JKCET 2025 Admit Card

Notably, the board is set to conduct JKCET 2025 on April 12, 2025. The medium of the entrance test will be English only. There will be a single paper with three sections comprising of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 180 questions (60 questions from each section).

Also read: TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 1299 vacancies, apply at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The duration of the exam is 3 hours, and there will be multiple choice questions with one mark each. . There will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer.

Also read: VITEEE 2025: Last date today to apply for VIT Engineering entrance exam

JKCET admit card 2025: How to download

To download the JKCET 2025 admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

  1. Visit the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the Admit Card section, and then click on the link to download the hall tickets for JKCET 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials on the next page, and submit.
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: GBSHSE SSC Result 2025: Goa board Class 10th result releasing today

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKCET 2025 Admit Cards released at jkbopee.gov.in, direct link to download hall tickets here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On