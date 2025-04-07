JKCET 2025 Admit Cards released at jkbopee.gov.in, direct link to download hall tickets here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, JKBOPEE, has released the admit card for JKCET 2025 on Monday, April 7, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. JKCET 2025 Admit Cards have been released at jkbopee.gov.in, Candidates can download hall tickets via the direct link provided here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter details like Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Notably, the board is set to conduct JKCET 2025 on April 12, 2025. The medium of the entrance test will be English only. There will be a single paper with three sections comprising of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 180 questions (60 questions from each section).

The duration of the exam is 3 hours, and there will be multiple choice questions with one mark each. . There will be 0.25 negative marks for each wrong answer.

JKCET admit card 2025: How to download

To download the JKCET 2025 admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. On the home page, go to the Admit Card section, and then click on the link to download the hall tickets for JKCET 2025. Enter your credentials on the next page, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.