JNVST Admit Card 2025 out for Class 9, 11 out at navodaya.gov.in, download links here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released JNVST Admit Card 2025 out for Class 9, 11. Candidates who want to appear for Lateral Entry Selection Test for Class 9, 11 can download the admit card through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Admit Card 2025 out for Class 9, 11 out, download links here

The LEST Class 9, 11 selection test is on February 8, 2025. The examination question paper will be in English and Hindi languages. The Class 11 selection test will be of two- and half-hour duration from 11:00 A.M. to 01:30 P.M. and will have 5 sections with, only objective type questions. There are 100 questions in all for 100 marks. Class 9 selection test duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. Selection Test will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi. Difficulty level of the test paper shall be of Class VIII.

The selection test is conducted only for JNVs having vacancies, please refer to the list/tentative vacancy details at the end of the Prospectus.

JNVST Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Admit Card 2025 out for Class 9, 11 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner. At present, 653 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories except state of Tamil Nadu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.