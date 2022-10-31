Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka PGCET 2022 application correction window opens, check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 application correction window opens, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:31 PM IST

KEA opened the correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech courses.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 application correction window opens, check details here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 application correction window opens, check details here
ByHT Education Desk

The correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech degrees has been started today by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The candidates can make changes to their application forms at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the application till November 2, 11:59 pm.

“After verifying all the details candidates can log in to the portal and modify the application ( except place, name, father name, mother name, date of birth) submitted for PGCET- 2022 as per the candidates eligibility”.

Direct link here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the available for the correction window.

Key in your log in details.

Make changes in the application

Take a print out and save the application.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. application process
karnataka. application process

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out