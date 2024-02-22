KSP Karnataka Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024: Admit card for CPC1137 post out, direct link

KSP Karnataka Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024: Karnataka Police has released admit cards or hall tickets for the Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) & (Transgender Men & Women) recruitment examination. Candidates can go to the website cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in and download it by logging in to the application portal. KSP Karnataka Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024 released

To download KSP Karnataka Police Constable admit cards, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

How to download Karnataka Police Constable admit card 2024

Go to the KSP recruitment website: cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in Open the My Application link given on the home page. Enter the required login details. Submit it and download the hall ticket.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully read all the exam day instructions given on it. They are also advised to check and ensure that personal information such as photo, name, signature, gender, etc. have been printed correctly. Any error in these should be reported immediately to the concerned authority.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,137 Constable vacancies in the Karnataka State Police. The written examination is scheduled for February 25.

Direct link to download hall tickets/call letters.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of Karnataka Police recruitment.