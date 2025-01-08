KTET Admit Cards 2024: Hall Tickets out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link to download

The admit cards for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) have been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit card, can visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates KTET is an examination to assess the quality of the teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

All about the exam:

Direct Link to download KTET Admit Cards 2024

The Kerala TET examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025. On both days the exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each.

Steps to download KTET 2024 admit card:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the KTET Nov 2024 admit card link

Furnish your login details and submit

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and download the admit card

Take a printout of the same for future needs

