Maharashtra NMMS 2024 results out on official website; check direct link and details on scholarship application here

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has announced the results of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2024 examination on its website nmmsmsce.in. Candidates who have appeared for the scholarship examination can visit the official website and check their results. MSCE NMMS Exams 2024 results out on official website. Candidates can access their results by entering their seat number and mother's name on the log in page.

Candidates can also use this direct link to check their results. They have to log in using the seat number and mother's name. Candidates from the economically weaker sections who have successfully cleared their examinations will be given a scholarship of ₹12,000.

The MSCE said in a notification that the respective schools have to submit the applications by February 16, 2024. Corrections in sections like student's name, surname, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, caste, and Aadhaar card can be sent via the online applications.

The notification pointed out that applications for amendments sent via post or email will not be considered. The Council, after considering all the amendments, will publish the list of selected candidates on its official website.

