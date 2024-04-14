MHT CET 2024: PCM hall tickets expected soon, direct link and steps to download PCB admit card here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the MHT CET Admit Card 2024 for the PCB group on its official website mahacet.org. Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website and logging in with their credentials. MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: PCB hall tickets released on official website, direct link to download here MHT CET 2024: Admit cards for PCB group released for download at mahacet.org. (HT File)

To download, candidates can go through the following steps:

Go to the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

On the candidate log in section, key in your credentials.

After logging in, click on the MHT CET 2024 admit card link.

Download the MHT CET 2024 PCB admit card.

Keep a printout for further need.

Candidates can also click on the direct link to download their PCB hall tickets.

Meanwhile, with the release of the admit cards for PCB, it is expected that the admit cards for PCM will also released soon on the official website of MAHACET.

It may be mentioned here that the MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2024, and the PCM group examination will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17, 2024.

Both the examinations will be held in two shifts on all days. While the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, the second shift will begin from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will be given Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with each question having four responses. The candidates should choose an appropriate option.

