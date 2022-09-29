Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB PVFT and ADDET application deadline deferred, know how to apply

MPPEB PVFT and ADDET application deadline deferred, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Sep 29, 2022 09:07 PM IST

MPPEB has deferred the deadline for the submission of applications for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET).

ByHT Education Desk

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has deferred the deadline for the submission of applications for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET). Interested candidates can now apply for the tests on the official website peb.mp.gov.in

The last date to apply for the entrances have been extended to October 3, 2022. Earlier the last date to apply for the entrances was September 28, 2022.

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the PVFT and ADDET exam on October 29 and 30, 2022 in 2 sessions- 9 am to 11 am and 3 to 5 pm.

For the ADDET exam, 415 seats are on offer. For the PVFT exam, 225 seats are on offer.

The application fee is Rs.400 for the general category candidates and the fee is Rs.200 for reserved category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the ADDET/PVFT 2022 tab

Click on the apply link for the entrance (ADDET/PVFT)

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save the application for future purposes

