NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has started the NEET MDS 2025 registration on February 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply(Unsplash)

The registration process will conclude on March 10, 2025. The edit window for all payment success applications will open on March 14 and close on March 17, 2025. The final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on March 27 and end on March 31, 2025.

The admit card will be issued on April 15 and the examination will be held on April 19, 2025.NEET-MDS 2025 shall be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer based examination. The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted is 3hrs.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NBEMS NEET MDS 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹3500/- for General, OBC and EWS category and ₹2500/- for SC, ST and PWD category. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card/Debit Card issued by banks in India/UPI or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.