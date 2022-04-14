Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2022: List of best medical colleges in your state as per NIRF rankings
Published on Apr 14, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The 2022 edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on July 17, 2022 on pen and paper mode. Registration for the test is going on on neet.nta.nic.in and the last date to apply is May 6. 

NEET result is used for admission to undergraduate medical courses at both central and state-run medical colleges across the country. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET counselling for 15% all India quota seats and for 85% state seats, NEET counselling is done by respective state authorities. 

Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 can check the list of top medical colleges in different states as per NIRF 2021 rankings. The list includes state run, centrally-funded and private institutions. 

NIRF 2021: Top medical colleges in India

Delhi

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences 
  2. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences 
  3. Maulana Azad Medical College 
  4. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital 
  5. Lady Hardinge Medical College 
  6. Jamia Hamdard
  7. University College of Medical Sciences

Chandigarh

  1. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
  2. Government Medical College & Hospital

Tamil Nadu

  1. Christian Medical College 
  2. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 
  3. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research  
  4. Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai 
  5. S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 
  6. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 
  7. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research  
  8. Annamalai University 
  9. Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli 
  10. Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute

Karnataka

  1. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 
  2. St. John's Medical College 
  3. Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore 
  4. JSS Medical College, Mysore 
  5. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College 
  6. K. S. Hegde Medical Academy 
  7. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College 
  8. Shri B.M.Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 
  2. Banaras Hindu University 
  3. King George's Medical University 
  4. Aligarh Muslim University

Pondicherry

  1. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
  2. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

Kerala

  1. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Maharashtra

  1. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth 
  2. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences 
  3. Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai 
  4. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

Andhra Pradesh

  1. Narayana Medical College

Odisha 

  1. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan 
  2. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar 
  3. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 
  4. SCB Medical College and Hospital 

Punjab

  1. Dayanand Medical College

Rajasthan

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
  2. Sawai Man Singh Medical College

West Bengal

  1. Medical College

Haryana

  1. Maharishi Markandeshwa

Manipur

  1. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

 

 

