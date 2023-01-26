NEET PG 2023 registration ends tomorrow on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 tomorrow, January 27, 2023. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

As per the schedule of NEET PG 2023, the application form correction window will open on January 30 and close on February 3, 2023. Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images will open on February 14 and will close on February 17, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 admit card will be available on February 27 and the examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023.

How to apply for NEET PG 2023

Go to the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 application link under the Examination tab.

Enter the asked details and register.

Now, login and fill the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, submit your form and download the confirmation page.

Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2023 examination fees is ₹4,250 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and ₹3,250 for SC, ST and PWD category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has extended the internship cut-off date, which MBBS graduates have to complete before appearing in the postgraduate entrance test.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023”, reads the official notification.