Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023 registration ends tomorrow on natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 registration ends tomorrow on natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 26, 2023 03:34 PM IST

NEET PG 2023: Candidates can submi NEET PG 2023 application forms on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in till January 27.

NEET PG 2023 registration ends tomorrow on natboard.edu.in(ANI)
NEET PG 2023 registration ends tomorrow on natboard.edu.in(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET PG 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 tomorrow, January 27, 2023. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

As per the schedule of NEET PG 2023, the application form correction window will open on January 30 and close on February 3, 2023. Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images will open on February 14 and will close on February 17, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 admit card will be available on February 27 and the examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023.

How to apply for NEET PG 2023

Go to the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 application link under the Examination tab.

Enter the asked details and register.

Now, login and fill the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, submit your form and download the confirmation page.

Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2023 examination fees is 4,250 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and 3,250 for SC, ST and PWD category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has extended the internship cut-off date, which MBBS graduates have to complete before appearing in the postgraduate entrance test.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its email dated 13.01.2023 has revised the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 to 30th June 2023”, reads the official notification.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
neet pg
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out