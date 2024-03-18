NEET UG 2024 correction window open from today, list of changes allowed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application form correction window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 today, March 18. Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do it by logging in to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. NEET UG 2024 correction window opens today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The agency has asked candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars and make required corrections during the window. The deadline is Marcg 20, 11:50 pm.

“After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” the notification reads.

Final corrections will be accepted only after the payment of the applicable additional fee, NTA said. Additional fees will be applied in changes such as gender, category, or PwD.

NEET UG 2024 correction window: Changes allowed

All fields and uploaded documents except the contact mobile number and email used at time of registration. AADHAAR re-authentication.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) on Sunday, May 5, from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

This examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode (offline) at exam centres across India and abroad.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses offered at government, private and all other institutions in the country.