Odisha Civil Services 2024 Prelims exam to be held October 12, 2025, says OPSC

Odisha Civil Services 2024 Prelims Date: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday announced the date for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024.

Issuing a notification under Advertisement No. 07 of 2024-25, the commission said that the Odisha Civil Services prelims 2024 will be conducted on October 12, 2025 (Sunday).

OPSC also informed that the detailed examination schedule, venue details, and other instructions will be released later on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the Odisha Civil Services Examination are advised to regularly visit the OPSC website — http://opsc.gov.in — for the latest news and updates regarding the examination.

The commission had issued an official notice on May 15, 2025, regarding the recruitment process for the Odisha Civil Services Examination.

Earlier on Monday, the OPSC released the programme for Document Verification and Personality Test for the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE) 2023, conducted under Advertisement No. 20 of 2023-24. The commission also released the date and session of document verification of the qualified candidates with their roll numbers. (Check notice)

According to the notification, the document verification and personality tests for 806 provisionally qualified candidates (including 293 women) who cleared the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2023 will be held from September 6, 2025, to September 18, 2025, excluding September 13, 2025. The process will take place at the OPSC office, located at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

The commission also urged the candidates to bring original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies for verification. The commission warned that failure to produce the required documents will lead to rejection of candidature.

Note: Candidates can check the complete list of required documents, along with the date and session of their document verification, in the official notice issued today.