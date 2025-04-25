Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release the OJEE Admit Card 2025 on April 25, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Admit Card 2025 releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to download

The written examination will be hdl on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. The examination hall shall be opened to the candidates one hour before the commencement of the examination. No candidates will be allowed to enter in to the examination hall without a valid downloaded admit card. The downloaded admit the Invigilator of the Examination Centre should endorse card.

Each question shall have four answers (including one correct answer) and the examinee shall have to select the appropriate choice of answer in the assigned computer. Each correct answer will fetch four marks. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. No mark will be awarded/deducted for un-attempted questions.

OJEE Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.