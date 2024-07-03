 PGET 2024 admit card released at pget.examflix.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
PGET 2024 admit card released at pget.examflix.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 03, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at pget.examflix.in.

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MKAUT), West Bengal, released the admit cards for the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) on July 3, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at pget.examflix.in.

Candidates who would like o download the hall tickets for the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) need to submit their login credentials in order to access the admit cards.(HT Photo)
Candidates who would like o download the hall tickets for the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) need to submit their login credentials in order to access the admit cards.

Candidates who would like to download the hall tickets for the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) must submit their login credentials to access the admit cards. Login credentials like registration number, password and the security code that will be displayed on the screen are to be submitted to download the hall ticket.

Direct Link to download Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) Admit Card

As per the information on the official website, the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) is scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2024. Candidates can get information regarding the exam centre and other instructions on the admit card.

PGET 2024 is being conducted for admission in MTech and MPharm courses in Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MKAUT) and affiliated colleges under MAKAUT, West Bengal.

Candidates who would like to download their admit cards for the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MKAUT) at pget.examflix.in.

Look out for the link to download the Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET 2024) Admit Card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials like registration number, password and security code to access the admit card

On submitting the login credentials, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
