'Positive thinking, sharp memory help crack competitive exams'
A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the UP government-run Abhyuday free coaching scheme that will prepare students for competitive exams, the first tutorial began on Basant Panchami day in Lucknow and 17 other divisional headquarters across the state on Tuesday.
In state capital, more than 1,000 shortlisted students thronged to University of Lucknow (LU) and institute of engineering and technology to attend inaugural classes. At LU, Lucknow divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar delivered the opening lecture.
In his 90-minute session that began at 7am, Kumar talked about his own experience, how difficult the transition was for him as he came from a Hindi-medium background to keep pace with the competition where English medium students had an advantage.
“I made good use of dictionary to have a good command of English,” he said in reply to a question raised by a student.
Kumar talked about how one should prepare for UPSC exam with subjects like history and political science. Telling students that positive thinking brings concentration, he advised them to sharpen their memory by developing interest to understand basic concepts of the lessons that will help in remembering things for a much longer duration.
“I prepared for competitive exams when there wasn’t too much opportunity for students. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath understood the problem faced by students coming from humble backgrounds and launched this innovative scheme to pave way for the youth of the state,” the divisional commissioner said.
He said to provide free coaching to the youth for competitive exams, this (Abhyuday) scheme was started in which more than 50 lakh people evinced interest and more than 5 lakh people registered which itself reflected the popularity of the scheme.
Kumar further said the Abhyuday scheme will prove to be a milestone for the youth of the state. He said if the representation of youth from UP increased, the state will also benefit. The scheme was rolled out in all 18 divisional headquarters in the first phase. Under the scheme, the students preparing for competitive exams will get guidance of IAS, IPS, IFS, PCS officers besides medical and IIT experts. They will also get a chance to interact with them.
