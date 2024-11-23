Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak admit card 2024 out, link to download Animal Attendant admit cards from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB) has released admit cards for the Pashu Paricharak or Animal Attendant recruitment examination, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the RSSB Animal Attendant admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link and exam details are given below. Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak Admit Card 2024: RSSB Animal Attendant admit card can be downloaded from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(Official website screenshot)

To download the Pashu Paricharak exam admit card, candidates need to use the application number and date of birth.

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar admit card 2024 direct link

How to download Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of the RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the admit card tab. Click on the Animal Attendant exam admit card download link. On the next page, click on the ‘get admit card’ link given on the right hand side. Enter your application number, select your date of birth and enter the displayed text. Submit and download the admit card. Take a printout.

The recruitment examination is scheduled for December 1, 2 and 3, 2024. Papers will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Rajasthan Pashu Paricharak Admit Card 2024: Exam day guidelines

Reach the exam venue 2 hours prior to the exam's start time. Candidates are allowed to enter the venue up to 1 hour before the start time. Bring your admit card (printout) and your original Aadhar card containing your photograph and date of birth. Other photo identity cards such as PAN, voter ID, passport or driving license will be accepted only under special circumstances. Bring your recent, colour photograph (2.5 cm x 2.5 cm) and a blue ballpoint pen to the exam venue. Any type of watch, pen (other than blue ballpoint), water bottle, purse, bag, geometry or pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, notepad, pen drive, rubber, log table, scanner, book, whitener, mobile phone, Bluetooth device, slide, ruler, any type of communication device, weapons, etc are strictly prohibited. Do not wear coat, tie, muffler, jacket, jerkin, blazer, shawl, etc. Candidates should wear shirt without pocket, sweater without big button. The shirt should not have any kind of badge, etc. They should avoid wearing clothes where any kind of objectionable material can be hidden. Women can wear rubber bands or ordinary hairpins. Female candidates can wear full sleeve kurta, shirt, blouse, etc but it should not have large buttons, metal buttons, brooch, badge, flower, etc. Except for thin lac or glass bangles, any other type of jewellery are strictly prohibited.

This recruitment drive will fill 5934 Animal Attendant vacancies. For more details, candidates should visit the official websites of RSSB and RSMSSB.