Registration for APSET begins tomorrow, things to know before applying
Once the process begins, eligible candidates can apply on the official website at apset.net.in.
Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, which conducts the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) on behalf of the state government, will begin the registration process for the examination tomorrow, January 9.
Ahead of applying for the examination, here are some important things they should know:
- The exam will be held on March 28 and 29, 2026. The application deadline is February 9, but with a late fee, forms can be submitted up to March 5. Hall tickets will be issued on March 19.
- In the form, candidates need to enter the required information and a password. The password and the registered email ID will be used to complete the registration process.
- The candidate's name, father's name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number can not be changed once submitted.
- The application fee is ₹1,600 for open category candidates, ₹1,300 for BC, EWS and ₹900 for SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender category candidates. After the payment of the application fee, it will be reflected on the candidate's application profile. After that, they need to fill in the remaining details – educational qualification, choice of examination centre etc. – and click on "Submit".
- Along with the form, candidates need to upload their scanned photographs and signatures in jpg/jpeg format. The file size of the photograph should be between 15kb and 50kb, and the signature should be between 5kb and 20kb.
- Those who claim a reservation must submit the necessary caste/disability/EWS certificates. The size of the certificate should be between 50 and 300kb.
