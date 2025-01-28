RMS CET December 2024 results for Class 6, 9 admissions announced, interview call letters today

Rashtriya Military schools have announced the Common Entrance Test (RMS CET December 2024) results for Class 6 and Class 9 admissions at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in. RMS CET December 2024 exam results announced(Official website, screenshot)

They also informed that call letters for the interview round will be uploaded to the website at 2 pm today, December 28.

RMS CET result: List of candidates selected for interview (Class 6)

RMS CET result: List of candidates selected for interview (Class 9)

These are the steps to check the result online

Go to the official website, rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in. Open the link that reads ‘RASHTRIYA MILITARY SCHOOLS: APPLICATIONS FOR ADMISSION TO CLASS VI AND IX FOR BOYS AND GIRLS)’ Click on the online application link for the 2025-26 academic session. Open the list of candidates selected for Class 6 or Class 9 interview, as required Open the view/download link for your category Check the result using roll number, application number or name.

The entrance exam is for admission to Rashtriya Military Schools located at Chail (Himachal Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Belgaum (Karnataka), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Dholpur (Rajasthan) for the Academic Session 2025-26.

Rashtriya Military Schools are fully residential public schools affiliated with CBSE and function under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence.

Candidates who clear the common entrance test and figure in the merit list are required to appear for the interview round at designated Rashtriya Military Schools. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round.

For Class 6 admission, candidates need to be between 10-12 years of age on the cut-off date and for Class 9, candidates need to be between 13-15 years of age.

Six months of relaxation in the upper age limit is permissible for the wards of personnel killed in action.

For Class 6 admission, candidates should have passed Class 5 from a recognised school before the admission date. Students studying in Class 5 are also permitted to take the test.

For Class 9, candidates should pass Class 8 from a recognised school before the admission date. Those who are studying in Class 8 are also allowed to appear for the entrance examination.