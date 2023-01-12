RSMSSB CET Sr Secondary 2022 exam dates released, check schedule here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released RSMSSB CET Sr Secondary 2022 exam dates. The Common Eligibility Test for Senior Secondary level can check the exam dates through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted om February 4, 5 and 11, 2023. The RSMSSB CET examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit card for the same will be available on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can download the admit card, through the official site of RSMSSB.

Meanwhile, RSMSSB CET Graduate level online application edit window will also open tomorrow, January 13, 2023 for candidates to make corrections. The edit window will remain active till January 22, 2023. To make corrections in their name, father/mother name, address, educational qualification, date of birth, gender, photo and signature, candidates will have to pay ₹300/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

