RSMSSB JE answer key 2021 released, check it here

  • The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the RSMSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) (Diploma) recruitment exam on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST

RSMSSB JE answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the RSMSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) (Diploma) recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the RSMSSB JE recruitment exam can check the answer key and master question paper online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations from April 7 to 9, 2021. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 100 for each objection raised.

The board had conducted the RSMSSB JE recruitment exam on December 6, 2020.


