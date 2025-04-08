RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024 releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024 on April 8, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Prahari written examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. All registered candidates can also download the admit card from the RSSB's official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in through their SSO ID. RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here's how to download (Unsplash)

The written examination for Prahari post will be held on April 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

RSSB Prahari Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket when out.

1. Enter Url https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard

2. Click on Get Admit Card Option.

3. Click on Get Admit Card Option of Recruitment to download the admit card.

4. Enter Your Application number and DOB

5. Click submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates appearing for the exam should report to the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. The entry to the examination centre will be allowed only 1 hour before the scheduled time of the examination and after that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances. Candidates will have to carry their provisional e-admit card, an original photo identity card and Aadhar card to the exam centre.

In case of any difficulty regarding the examination center, the candidate can contact the examination coordinator and district control room related to the district of that center, whose telephone numbers will be available on the Board's website.

After the examination, the master question paper and provisional answer key will be available on the official RSSB website. Objections on the question paper/answer key will be invited from the candidates within 72 hours after the answer key is uploaded. For each objection, the candidate will have to deposit the prescribed fee of Rs. 100/- through the prescribed procedure, otherwise the objection will not be registered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.