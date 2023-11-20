SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 released at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to download

State Bank of India released the admit card for the Apprentice posts on November 20. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their registration number and password. SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 released at sbi.co.in, here's direct link

Candidates will be able to download the SBI Apprentice admit card till December 7. This recruitment drive is being conducte to fill 6,160 apprentice vacancies.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 link available.

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

