SSC CGL 2024 application deadline extended, apply till July 27 on ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application deadline for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2024). Those who could not apply for the test previously can now submit their forms on or before July 27 (11 pm) on ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2024: Last date to apply extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Earlier, the last date to apply for SSC CGL 2024 was July 24.

The deadline for payment of the exam fee has also been extended to July 28 from July 25.

However, other dates and details given on the exam notification, including the correction window, will remain unchanged

SSC CGL 2024: Important dates for candidates

Extended application window: June 24 to July 27

Last date for fee payment: July 28

Correction window: August 10 to to 11

Tier 1 examination (tentative): September-October

Tier 2 examination (tentative): December, 2024.

The eligibility criteria for the examination, such as age limit and educational qualification, are different for each post. The candidates should read the exam notification carefully before applying for the test.

To submit the forms, candidates need to pay a ₹100. The fee has been waived off for women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation.

The SSC CGL recruitment drive will include a two-tier computer-based examination followed by document verification.

After qualifying the computer-based examination, the selected candidates will be invited for document verification by the user departments.

The minimum qualifying marks are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS and 20 per cent for all other categories.

The maximum percentage of errors allowed (minimum qualifying standards) in the test are 20 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 30 per cent for all other categories.