SSC CGL Exam 2024: Correction window opens at ssc.gov.in, make changes till August 11

Staff Selection Commission has opened the SSC CGL Exam 2024 correction window on August 10, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The last date to make corrections is till August 11, 2024. SSC CGL Exam 2024: Correction window opens, make changes till August 11

The official notice reads, “In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, the candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.”

The Commission will conduct the Tier I examination from September 9 to September 26, 2024. Candidates will be selected through a two-tier computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a document verification round. The user departments will verify the documents after the final results are declared.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online registration began on June 24 and deadline was till July 27, 2024. Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.