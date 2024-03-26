Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2024 for re-eamination. Candidates who will appear for Computer Based Exam for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can download the admit card through the official websites of regional SSCs. SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2024 for re-exam released, download links here

As per the official notice, the Commission will conduct re-examination on March 30, 2024 for those candidates who had appeared for examination on the dates/venues/shifts mentioned in the Annexure. Only those candidates who appeared earlier in the computer-based Based Exam will be permitted to appear in the re-examination.

SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card from the regional websites, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the SSC regional websites.

Click on SSC Constable GD Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualify in the computer-based examination can appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds. Through SSC GD 2024, a total of 26,146 vacancies will be filled in various user organisations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.