SSC releases departmental exam schedule for February 2024

Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the examination to be held in February, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Detailed schedule for SSC exams in February 2024 available on official website(ssc.nic.in)

According to the notification, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 - 2019 and the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination – 2020, 2021 & 2022 will be conducted on February 6, 2024.

The SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 - 2019 exam will be held on February 7. SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020, 2021 & 2022 will be conducted on February 8 and the JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019 - 2020 will be held on February 9.

Candidates can check the departmental examinations to be held in February here.