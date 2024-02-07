TANCET 2024: Last date to apply today

Anna University will close the application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2024 today, January 10. Those who are yet to apply for it can submit their forms on the website tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET 2024 registration ends today. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application process for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CREETA) PG 2024 will also close today.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses at Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

CREETA PG, on the other hand, is for admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan courses at those institutes.

TANCET 2024 is scheduled for March 9, and the CREETA PG 2024 will take place on March 10.

The MBA paper of TANCET will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and the MCA paper is from 10 am to 12 pm.

The CREETA PG test will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

How to apply for TANCET 2024

Go to the official website of TANCET 2024, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the registration link and enter the information requested.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload photo, signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.