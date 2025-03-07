TANCET Admit Card 2025 release date postponed, to be out tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University has postponed the release of the TANCET Admit Card 2025. The TANCET, CEETA admit card will be released on March 8, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) courses can check the admit card link on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET Admit Card 2025 release date postponed, to be out tomorrow

Earlier the hall tickets were scheduled to release on March 7, 2025, which has been postponed again.

The TANCET 2025 examination will be held on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses. TANCET exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm.

TANCET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on TANCET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity has issued the list of applications with erroneous data. The candidates who have uploaded wrong image or signature need to login to the portal and clear the issue raised in the portal. Once the rectification is done, candidates will have to send mail to tanceeta@gmail.com.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).