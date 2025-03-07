UP B.Ed JEE 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in, check admit card release date

Bundelkhand University will end the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration process on March 8, 2025. Eligible candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. UP B.Ed JEE 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow, check admit card release date

The window to apply for UP B.Ed JEE examination with late fee will open on February 9 and will close on March 15, 2025. The admit card will be available to candidates on April 14, 2025.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree or postgraduate degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks for the General and OBC categories in the Science/ Social Sciences/ Humanities category. Candidates with a minimum 55% mark for students specializing in Mathematics and Science in B.E and B.Tech (Engineering) or any other qualification equivalent to the above are eligible to appear in the entrance examination.

SC, ST category candidates having graduation/ post graduation degree from any University esatablished by law or graduation in BE and B.Tech with specialization in Mathematics and Science or any other qualification equivalent to the above are eligible to appear for the exam.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1400/- for general and OBC category candidates, SC and ST candidates of other state and the application fee is ₹700/- for SC and ST of UP only. The applicant has to deposit the required fee Online through Internet banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bundelkhand University.