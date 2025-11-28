Department of School Education, Hyderabad will end the TG TET January 2026 registration process on November 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test for January 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aptonline.in. TG TET January 2026 registration ends tomorrow, apply at tgtet.aptonline.in

The hall tickets can be downloaded from December 27, 2025 onwards. The TGTET exam will be held between January 3 to January 31, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Paper I and II will comprise of 150 MCQs for 150 marks. The question paper comprises of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

Direct link to register for TG TET January 2026 TG TET January 2026: How to register To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

2. Click on TG TET January 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹750/- for only Paper I or only Paper II and Rs.1000/- for those appearing for both Papers I and II.