TN TRB answer key released for PG Assistant, Computer Instructor and other exams

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the answer key for the post of postgraduate assistants/physical education directors grade -I and computer instructor grade I in school education and other departments. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website of TN TRB at www.trb.tn.nic.in.

“Candidates should submit their objections or representations only through online in the given format (available in the TRB Website) within the stipulated time i.e., from 09.04.2022, 06.00 PM to 13.04.2022, 5.30 PM”, reads the official website.

Teachers Recruitment Board held the Computer Based Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Director Grade-I / Computer Instructor Grade-I for the academic year 2020-21 from 12.02.2022 to 20.02.2022 in 16 Sessions. There were 2,13,859 candidates who took the examination in 17 subjects.

TN TRB answer key: How to raise objections

visit the official website of TNTRB at www.trb.tn.nic.in

Click the link provided in the website

Login using the basic information

Enter the OTP sent to your registered Mobile number

Read the Instructions and accept the declaration

Raise the objection in the given fields

Upload the supporting document and Click Save and Submit.

