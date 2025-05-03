TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key for A&P stream releasing tomorrow at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for Agriculture and Pharmacy on May 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key for A&P stream tomorrow (Unsplash)

The response sheet and master question paper along with the preliminary key will be released tomorrow, May 4 at 12 noon.

The objection window will open tomorrow and will close on May 6, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay an amount against each question the objection is raised as processing fee.

The official website reads, "Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TG EAPCET-2025 Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P) Stream from 04th May 2025, 12:00 Noon to 06th May 2025, 12:00 Noon pertaining to the examinations held on 29-04-2025 (FN & AN) and 30-04-2025 (FN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 06th May 2025, 12:00 Noon."

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the provisional key when out.

1. Visit the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the TG EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.