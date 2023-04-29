TS PGCET 2023 application process ends tomorrow, apply at pgecet.tsche.ac.in
Apr 29, 2023 05:31 PM IST
TS PGECET-2023 application process will end tomorrow, April 30.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will end the applictaion process for TS PGECET-2023 on April 30. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
The TS PGCET 2023 examination will be conducted from May 29 to June 1. Candidates have to pay ₹1100 as an applictaion fee. For SC /ST/ PWD candidates the applictaion fee is ₹600.
TS PGCET 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in
Pay the applictaion fee
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Submit and take the print for future reference.
