TS PGCET 2023 application process ends tomorrow, apply at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will end the applictaion process for TS PGECET-2023 on April 30. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. TS PGCET 2023 application process ends on April 30

The TS PGCET 2023 examination will be conducted from May 29 to June 1. Candidates have to pay ₹1100 as an applictaion fee. For SC /ST/ PWD candidates the applictaion fee is ₹600.

Direct link to apply

TS PGCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take the print for future reference.