UGC NET EXAM 2023: 4 most important instructions all candidates must keep in mind ahead of exams

The UGC NET exam December 2023 exam is around the corner. Well, the examination schedule has already been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is scheduled to be held from December 6. The NTA will share the UGC NET Exam Admit Cards 2023 on its official website by the coming week. UGC Net Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts of the examination - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. UGC NET 2023: Important instructions to keep in mind(HT File)

Besides, the exam will be held in computerized mode (CBT) and both papers will contain a total of 150 MCQ-type questions.

Now, before candidates appear for the examination, they must be abreast of some of the important instructions that need to be followed without fail. Scroll down to know what these instructions are.

1. Report on time

Candidates should arrive at the test center as per the reporting time specified on their admit card. They shall not be permitted to enter in the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in first shift and after 2.30 pm in second shift. Additionally, candidates should report to the exam room at 8:45 AM for the first shift and 2:45 PM for the second shift as those arriving late will not be permitted to enter. They must not leave the exam hall before the examination ends.

2. Documents required

It is mandatory for candidates to bring a completed admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website. They must also produce identity and proof of residency. Apart from this, candidates must paste a passport-sized photograph and sign the attendance sheet. For people with disabilities, a medical certificate proving the claim is a prerequisite. Other items to be carried include a simple transparent ball point pen, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), Personal transparent water bottle, and Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

3. What to wear

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2023 examination are expected to follow a specific dress code to ensure hassle-free conduct of the test. For instance, candidates must not wear clothing with large buttons during the examination. Shoes or footwear with thick soles also cannot be worn by candidates as these are not allowed inside the examination hall. Those wearing special attire such as a turban and burqa, must arrive early at the exam center.

4. Things not allowed inside the exam hall

There are also certain restrictions on candidates so far as their personal belongings are concerned. For instance, candidates are not permitted to carry their mobile phones inside the test center. Besides, the carrying of purses by candidates has also been prohibited. Apart from this, electronic devices such as calculators and Bluetooth gadgets have also been restricted to be brought inside the examination hall. Other items that have been restricted inside the examination hall include Geometry or Pencil box, eatables (loose or packed), docu pen, slide rules, log tables, camera, and tape recorder among other things.