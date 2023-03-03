Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP BEd JEE 2023 registration without late fee ends today at bujhansi.ac.in

UP BEd JEE 2023 registration without late fee ends today at bujhansi.ac.in

Published on Mar 03, 2023 09:15 AM IST

UP BEd JEE 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the link available on bujhansi.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

UP BEd JEE 2023: Bundelkhand University Jhansi will close Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination or UP BEd JEE 2023 registration today, March 3. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the link available on bujhansi.ac.in. The direct link is also given below.

As per the exam schedule, UP BEd JEE 2023 admit card will be released on April 13 and the exam will be held on Apri 24, 2023.

While UP BEd JEE 2023 application window will close today for those who apply with regular fee, those who pay late fees can submit forms up to March 10.

Candidates who have passed graduation/post-graduation on or before 2022 or candidates who are appearing in the final year of graduation/post-graduation exam in 2023 are eligible to fill the form for UP Combined B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023.

Direct link to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023

How to apply for UP BEd JEE 2023

Go to the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP BEd JEE 2023 portal link.

Now, open the registration link

Register and get login credentials.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, pay the fee.

Submit and download the final page.

