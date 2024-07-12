UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024: Last date to fill DAF I at upsc.gov.in, link here

Union Public Service Commission will close the window to fill DAF I for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 on July 12, 2024. Candidates who have qualified for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 will have to fill the Detailed Application Form I on the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. The link will close at 6 p.m. today. UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024: Last date to fill DAF I, link here

The official notice reads, “All the candidates, who have qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 are required to login through One Time Registration (OTR) on the Commission website to fill their Detailed Application Form I. After login through OTR, they are required to complete the requisite details/entries in the DAF-I, upload the copies of all the relevant documents and finally submit the same latest by 6.00 pm on 12.07.2024. The candidature of those candidates, who fail to finally submit their DAF-I, complete in all respect, by 6.00 pm on 12.07.2024, will be cancelled and they will not be allowed to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024.”

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024: How to fill DAF I

All the candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the DAF I for Civil Services Main examination 2024.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on OTR link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, fill the DAF form and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Civil Services Main examination 2024 will be held on September 20, 2024 onwards. Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear. The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test.

The prelims result was announced on July 1, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.