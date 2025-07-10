XAT 2026 registration begins today at xatonline.in, special rewards for day 1 applicants

XLRI-Xavier School of Management will begin the online registration-cum-application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 today, July 10. Eligible candidates can apply for XAT 2026 up to December 5 on xatonline.in. XAT 2026 registration begins today at xatonline.in

XLRI has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to reward early applicants (those who register on day 1) with personalised support and exclusive access to the XAT ecosystem.

Candidates who register today, July 10, will be eligible for:

1. Live Interactive Sessions with XAT Convenor, XAT team, and XLRI students (XAT toppers). This includes two exclusive and enclosed online question-and-answer sessions — one tentatively in the last week of July and another in the first week of August. Each session will feature the XAT 2026 Convenor, the XAT exam team and XLRI students. Two hundred randomly selected day 1 applicants will be eligible for it.

XLRI said during these sessions, aspirants will be able to:

a) Engage directly with XAT exam Convenor, XAT team, and XLRI students (XAT toppers)

b) Learn preparation strategies and test-taking tips

c) Get queries answered first-hand from the XAT team

Also read: Four IITs, 3 IIMs, AMU on UGC's defaulter list for non-compliance of anti-ragging norms

2. Private Telegram Mentorship Community: In this, 100 unique day 1 applicants will be invited to join a private Telegram group moderated by XLRI students and the XAT Team. The students and the XAT tem will tentatively remain active in:

a) Second week of August (1-hour session)

b) Fourth week of August (1-hour session)

In this platform, applicants can:

a) Post questions and receive responses firsthand

b) Get help with prep strategies

Also read: IIM Rohtak hosts special session on armed forces and ‘Operation Sindoor’, Lt Gen Pushkar urges students to dream boldly

Speaking on the initiative, Prof. Rahul Shukla said, “Over the years, we have seen that the most remarkable journeys don’t always begin with loud certainty, but with quiet clarity.”

“This year, we want to walk alongside the aspirants from Day 1 — not just as an exam body, but as a community that believes in their potential.”

Candiates can visit the XAT 2026 website for more details.